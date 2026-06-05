Swarup Biswas Sent To Police Custody Till June 18 As Artists Allege Threats, Extortion | Representational Image

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Aroop Biswas’s brother Swarup Biswas after being arrested by the police on Thursday late evening was produced before the court on Friday where he was given police custody till June 18.

Lawyers said that charges of extortion, assault against women and sections on firearms act were given against Swaroop Biswas and police prayed for the police custody to get information from Biswas.

A make-up artist on anonymity said that she was suspended for three months for allegedly not being ‘close enough’ to the influential people.

“I am the only working member of the family and I had even said that my family and I will be in shambles if I lose my job then I was threatened that I will be killed in a way that it will look like a suicide case,” said the make-up artist.

One technician on anonymity mentioned that she wanted help to cremate her mother and assistant of Swaroop Biswas asked her whether she would like to cremate the corpse as a ‘popper’.

Artists open up against the minister’s brother. Bengali actor Jeetu Kamal said that Swarup Biswas had always held a ‘rift’ between the actors and producers and also claimed that he also faced several problems.