Swamy claims Sonia Gandhi lied about Cambridge degree, writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

Swamy claims that Gandhi had given incorrect information in her bio for the 17th Lok Sabha "Who's Who" publication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"Ms. Sonia Gandhi has falsely stated that in 1965 she had obtained a certificate in English Language from the University of Cambridge. More than 20 years ago, I had approached the Supreme Court on the falsity of this claim, and the matter was heard fully by the then Chief Justice Bench headed by Justice Balakrishanan. It was urged that she will not repeat submitting this false information again and that hence I should be "large hearted" to permit disposing of the case without seeking punishment for the blatant lie," Swamy writes in his letter to the Speaker.