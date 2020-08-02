Swamy claims Sonia Gandhi lied about Cambridge degree, writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has no qualms about calling out things he deems problematic. The Rajya Sabha MP has frequently criticised Congress leader and party President Sonia Gandhi, and on Sunday, he fired a fresh salvo, this time targeting her educational qualifications.
"Some habits die hard! TDK again bluffs on her educational qualification in the Lok Sabha Who’s Who!!! I have written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee!" he tweeted.
Swamy claims that Gandhi had given incorrect information in her bio for the 17th Lok Sabha "Who's Who" publication of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
"Ms. Sonia Gandhi has falsely stated that in 1965 she had obtained a certificate in English Language from the University of Cambridge. More than 20 years ago, I had approached the Supreme Court on the falsity of this claim, and the matter was heard fully by the then Chief Justice Bench headed by Justice Balakrishanan. It was urged that she will not repeat submitting this false information again and that hence I should be "large hearted" to permit disposing of the case without seeking punishment for the blatant lie," Swamy writes in his letter to the Speaker.
This is not the first time Swamy has attacked the Gandhi family and more specifically, Sonia. In the past, he had tweeted about how Sonia Gandhi had attempted to assassinate him twice, and spoken out on many occasions about her "Nazi Italian background" and more.
"Both mother and son TDK and RG have bluffing the nation about their real Nazi Italian background, Citizenship, educational qualification and foreign bank accounts. No more they should be allowed get away with it," he had tweeted on one occasion.
