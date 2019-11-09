Swamy basks after Ayodhya verdict, demands Bharat Ratna for Ashok Singhal

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has cause to be very happy right now. The former Cabinet Minister who has over the decades, been a strong advocate for the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit tweeted soon after the Supreme Court verdict calling it a victory and urging the government to announce a Bharat Ratna for Ashok Singhal.
To refresh your memory, Singhal is one of the pioneering forces behind the shift of the Ayodhya issue from a mere local land dispute to one of the biggest religious and political talking points of today. The working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad for over two decades, he played a pivotal role in making the VHP’s first dharma sansad to discuss the issue a huge success.
Swamy too has a long history with the Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, going back to 1992. The then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao had sought Swamy’s support and help in resolving the dispute.
After a user shared a letter between the two leaders from 1992, Swamy retweeted the same.
