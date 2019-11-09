Swamy basks after Ayodhya verdict, demands Bharat Ratna for Ashok Singhal

To refresh your memory, Singhal is one of the pioneering forces behind the shift of the Ayodhya issue from a mere local land dispute to one of the biggest religious and political talking points of today. The working president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad for over two decades, he played a pivotal role in making the VHP’s first dharma sansad to discuss the issue a huge success.

Swamy too has a long history with the Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, going back to 1992. The then Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao had sought Swamy’s support and help in resolving the dispute.

After a user shared a letter between the two leaders from 1992, Swamy retweeted the same.