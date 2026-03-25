Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Disciple Get Anticipatory Bail From Allahabad HC In POCSO case

Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri in a sexual harassment case. The relief was granted by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict on February 27 after completing the hearing and had directed that no arrest be made until the order was pronounced. The accused had approached the High Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the case.

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Following the interim relief, Swami Avimukteshwaranand had claimed that the matter was “false” and said the court proceedings reflected this. He also stated that it had been established that the minor complainant had never stayed at the mutt, while the court had directed that children be placed under the custody of the Juvenile Board.

The anticipatory bail plea was opposed by the state government and the complainants during the hearing.

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According to the FIR, the allegations were levelled by Ashutosh Brahmachari, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya, along with a minor and two others. They accused the seer of sexual exploitation at a gurukul and during religious gatherings, including the Magh Mela.

Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand has accused the police of conspiracy, alleging involvement of a Prayagraj police officer. He cited a photograph as evidence, while authorities had initiated action against him on January 18, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya.