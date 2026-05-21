Swami Avimukteshwaranand Announces Go-LX Portal For Cow Purchase & Protection

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati |

Lucknow: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who has been leading a movement against cow slaughter, has announced the launch of an online platform named “Go-LX” for the purchase and protection of cows.

In a video released on Thursday, the Shankaracharya said the platform would function on the lines of online marketplace platforms, allowing cattle owners to directly list cows for sale. He said the initiative aims to ensure that cows are not sold to slaughterhouses.

“We are developing a website through which we will buy cows. Any cattle owner or trader who wants to sell a cow can post an advertisement on the platform. If any Hindu wants to sell a cow, he should sell it to us. We are ready to buy them. We will not allow cows to be slaughtered or sold to cow killers,” he said.

According to him, the platform has been created following suggestions from people associated with cow protection activities. He said individuals and organisations devoted to cow welfare would also be able to purchase cows through the website and provide shelter and care for them.

Explaining the reason behind the move, the Shankaracharya said a narrative was being spread on social media and through some news platforms that Hindu cattle owners would face economic hardship if Muslims stopped buying cows or consuming beef.

He said the platform would specifically focus on purchasing cows that have stopped giving milk or are at risk of being sold to butchers. “No true Hindu can sell a cow for slaughter. If someone truly believes in Hindutva, he cannot hand over a cow to a butcher,” he said.

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The Shankaracharya also claimed that sections of the Muslim community support a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. He said many Muslims have acknowledged that consuming beef is not a compulsory religious practice in Islam.

“If cow slaughter and beef consumption stop in the country, it will strengthen social harmony and mutual goodwill,” he said.

He added that the primary objective of the “Go-LX” platform is to prevent cows from reaching slaughterhouses under any circumstances. The website, he said, would connect sellers directly with cow protectors and devotees willing to buy and care for the animals.