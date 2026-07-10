Suvendu Adhikari Warns MLAs Against Communal Remarks, Announces Murshidabad Development Push | X - ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday while addressing a public rally at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district without naming AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir said that he won’t tolerate any ‘harsh’ comments from any public representatives which can start communal tension in the state.

“I am not a ‘coward’ Chief Minister like Mamata Banerjee. Make no mistake, I have asked the local MLA to choose his words carefully, in keeping with the Constitution of the country,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari makes his maiden visit to Murshidabad after becoming the Chief Minister to hold an administrative review meeting and address bypoll rally in Rejinagar.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says, "I humbly appeal to all of you. The government that has come to power in West Bengal has not been in office for very long—only about two months..."



(Source: BJP West Bengal YT) pic.twitter.com/9k7ow7nt9H — IANS (@ians_india) July 10, 2026

Taking potshots at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari stated that the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had only triggered fire of violence across Murshidabad.

“Mamata had said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power there will be Hindu-Muslim riots. She had said that the minorities won’t be allowed to stay in this state. BJP is in power for two months, how many Muslims have to leave this state. I want the list. TMC had only added fire in the name of protests against issues like CAA-NRC and Waqf Act,” further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Adhikari also added that if BJP wins the Rejinagar bypoll then the state government will develop Rejinagar more.

“I had announced a special package for Falta if BJP wins in the bypoll and kept the promise. Bypoll in Rejinagar and Nandigram will soon take place. Nandigram BJP will win by huge record and if BJP wins Rejinagar then it is my duty to develop Rejinagar. All should stay in peace and work towards development of the state. Mamata Banerjee lost against me in Nandigram in 2021 and this time from Bhabanipur,” specified Adhikari.

Earlier this day, Adhikari held a review meeting at Behrampore to take stock of the schemes and public benefit.

Talking to the media, Adhikari slammed TMC for its ‘corruption’ and mentioned that the BJP government had given land to the BSF to strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh border.

“I have asked the police to take their own call. The menace of rape will be dealt with seriously. Any infiltrators found will be deported immediately. To stop Ganga erosion, the state and center will work together and Rs. 3600 crore is kept for this purpose out of which Rs. 2500 crore is only for Murshidabad,” said Adhikari.

Early on Friday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had to reach Murshidabad district by road due to heavy rain.