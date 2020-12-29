Suvendu Adhikari attacked at Nandigram

Kolkata

Newly-defected BJP leader and former West Bengal transport minister Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP party workers on Tuesday were allegedly attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram in East Midnapore, at an apolitical rally in Janakinath Temple from Tenga.

Slamming back at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Adhikari who has a stronghold at Nandigram said the Trinamool Congress will have to pay back for the attack.

“The TMC will have to face consequences. After the polls I will prove to them I am still popular in Nandigram,” said Suvendu.

Without naming the nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu said the nephew is instrumental behind the attacks.

“We had gathered for a religious programme where people of all political parties had assembled. I belong to a traditional family and often take part in religious programmes. The office of the bhaipo (nephew) is prodding some people to tear posters and attack our men here. He will get a befitting reply,” said Suvendu.

Adhikari announced on Jan 8 he will hold a rally at Nandigram a day after Mamata’s rally at the same venue on Jan 7. After Adhikari announced his programme the TMC supremo had cancelled her visit to the place and Subrata Buxi, TMC West Bengal chief will attend the same on behalf of Mamata.

Notably, another newly-defected TMC MP Sunil Mandal was attacked by the alleged TMC goons on December 26 during his visit to BJP party office at Hastings. The BJP central leadership on Tuesday has given Mandal ‘Y’ category security to avoid further clashes.