Suvendu Adhikari, 9 other BJP MLAs likely to visit Delhi to complain against Mamata Banerjee-led govt

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the central leaders at the national capital to complain about the state governments’ alleged copying of Central schemes.

According to BJP sources, a couple of days back the LoP had held a virtual meeting with all the BJP MLAs along with state general secretary (organization) Amitabh Chakraborty and has expressed his desire to meet the central leaders within this month.

“In the initial meeting 10 MLAs are supposed to accompany Suvendu to Delhi. Ashok Lahiri, Mihir Goswami, Ambika Roy, Mukut Mani Adhikari, Nirmal Dhara, Shankar Ghosh, Neeraj Tamang, Agnimitra Paul and Manoj Tigga are likely to accompany Suvendu. West Bengal Government had copied several schemes of the centre and claims that it’s their own,” said the BJP sources along with deterioration of law and order in West Bengal.

It can be recalled that during the election campaign, the BJP had time and again claimed that the TMC government had copied Pradhan Mantri Abhas Yojana and claimed it to be their own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi even during his poll campaign had called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘sticker didi’. Beside this scheme, the BJP also alleged that the TMC had copied their free ration and free electricity schemes of the BJP.

Meanwhile, according to BJP sources, the MLAs are likely to visit Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to complain against West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay for being biased towards the TMC.

The BJP sources also confirmed that as a protest for denying PAC chairman post to the opposition party, the BJP MLAs on Tuesday will resign from all the committees given to them.