Suspicious material found near Burail Jail in Chandigarh, area cordoned off

The Chandigarh Police cordoned off area near Burail Jail following suspicious material was found, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, a bag containing a detonator and some burnt wire was found near the boundary wall of the high-security Burail jail.

Talking on the incident, Kuldeep Singh, SSP Chandigarh said, “Suspicious activity was noted behind the Burail Jail in Chandigarh and as we reached the spot, some objectionable material was found. When we called a bomb disposal team, we got to know that material was prima facie a burnt codex wire and a detonator”.

“The whole area is cordoned off and we are taking every necessary measure”, he added.

Meanwhile, Nodal Officer of Disaster Management, Sanjeev Kohli said, “All teams including ambulance, fire brigade...in place. We will be on standby, will move as and when we are asked to.”

The Burail jail is housing several high-profile prisoners.

The assassins of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh -- Paramjeet Singh Bheora, Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara -- and murder convict Devi Singh escaped from the Burail jail on the night of January 21, 2004.

Tara, who was arrested in 2015 after the escape in 2004, has been undergoing imprisonment in the Burail jail.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:32 AM IST