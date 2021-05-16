Suspected Pak drone spotted along IB in Jammu

Jammu

A suspected Pakistani drone was seen hovering along the International Border here, prompting security forces to launch a massive search operation to check if it had dropped anything inside the Indian territory, officials said on Sunday.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the search operation, they said.

The suspected Pakistani drone was seen hovering in Kanachak sector here late on Saturday night. Some residents saw a streak of yellow light in the skies for some time before it vanished in the darkness, officials said.

A search was carried out by joint teams of Army, BSF and police in a vast area between Panch Talli and Laliyal, about 1,500 metres from the IB at 5.30 am on Sunday. “A massive search operation was carried out in Kanachack sector after the suspected movement of the drone but nothing objectionable was recovered during the operation,” a cop said.

IED neutralised in Shopian

Security forces detected and neutralised an improvised explosive device (IED) on Sunday following inputs about a terror attack in Shopian district, police said.