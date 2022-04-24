Suspected blast in Jammu village ahead of PM Modi's first major J&K visit; probe on

An explosion was reported in a field not far away from the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the police said that people in Lalian village in the Bishnah area in Jammu reported a suspected case of a blast.

"A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah, Jammu. Police is suspecting a lightning strike or a meteorite. Investigation underway," Jammu and Kashmir Police told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, security checks are underway at the venue in Palli village in Samba from where PM Modi will address the Panchayats across the country.

PM Modi is travelling to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to participate in the celebration for the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' across the country.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:31 AM IST