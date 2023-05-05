Suresh Kumar Khanna Birthday: Know more about the 9-time MLA & UP cabinet minister |

Suresh Kumar Khanna is a prominent Indian politician and the current Cabinet Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. He is widely known for his work in the Indian political arena and his contributions towards the development of his state.

Born on May 6, 1953 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Suresh Kumar Khanna completed his education at the prestigious Lucknow University. After completing his studies, he ventured into politics and joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Suresh Kumar Khanna has been an active member of the BJP since the 1980s and has held several positions within the party.

In his long and illustrious political career, Suresh Kumar Khanna has held several important positions in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. He was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shahjahanpur in 1991 and has been re-elected 9 times since then.

He has also held several important positions within the state government, including that of the Minister of State for Home Affairs. He currently holds the Finance Ministry, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Departments.

Suresh Kumar Khanna is known for his work in the areas of rural development, education, and healthcare. He has launched several initiatives to improve the quality of education and healthcare in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. Under his leadership, the state government has implemented several schemes to provide better healthcare facilities to the people living in remote and underdeveloped areas of the state.

Apart from his work in the political arena, Suresh Kumar Khanna is also actively involved in social work. He has launched several initiatives to help the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. He has also worked towards creating awareness about environmental issues and has encouraged people to adopt eco-friendly practices.

