Surat: MoSR Darshana Jardosh along with other dignitaries inaugurate 'Extended South FOB' at Udhna station; see pics

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh inaugurated various passenger amenities of Udhna and Surat stations on 26th February 2022 in a function held at Udhna station.

Hon’ble MP Shri C.R. Patil and Hon’ble MP Shri Prabhubhai Vasava, other distinguished guests including Divisional Railway G.V.L. Satyakumar, Manager of Mumbai Division of WR and senior railway officers were also present.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Udhna and Surat stations witnessed a slew of inaugurations. At Udhna station, MoSR Smt. Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the newly constructed Platform No. 4/5, a new escalator on Platform No. 1 and the extended South Foot Over Bridge.

At Surat station, Jardosh also inaugurated the newly extended South Foot Over Bridge, the new escalator at Platform No. 4 and CCTV cameras along with Coach Guidance System and the new Parcel Terminal at Gangadhara station, through a web link.

Jardosh also dedicated the new Cover Shed and Improved Platform No. 4 at Surat station to the nation.

In her address, MoSR shared her vision for the Surat area and welcomed the new and positive changes that the Railways is bringing to the area. She emphasized that these passenger amenities will increase the safety & security of passengers through 24x7 CCTV video surveillance as well as bring ease of commute and comfort to all passengers.

Amenities such as the escalators will ensure the safety of passengers and help in the faster dispersal of passengers while enhancing accessibility for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens. The maiden run of Textile Express from Udhna New Goods Shed was flagged off by MoSR Smt. Darshana Jardosh on 4th September 2021. Till now, Mumbai Division has run 120 Textile Express trains. During the function, a video of the 100th Textile Express was shown to commemorate the achievement.

Chief PR officer Thakur said that the newly developed Parcel Terminal at Gangadhara Station will encourage local trade and industry. Surat is one of the largest industrial areas in the country and has a huge potential for parcel and freight traffic.

After a market survey was carried out, Platform No. 1 of Gangadhara station was converted as a common loop and opened for parcel traffic. Seeing the increasing parcel traffic, this terminal will help to decongest additional traffic at Surat & Chalthan, he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 07:55 PM IST