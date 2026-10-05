Surat Instagram Influencer Arrested Over Objectionable Reel Featuring Gandhi's Image On ₹500 Note

Surat: A 47-year-old Instagram influencer and content creator was arrested by the Surat Cyber Crime Branch for allegedly posting an objectionable reel featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image on a ₹500 currency note.

The accused, identified as Simran Patel, also referred to as Simran Amit Patel, is a homemaker from Surat's Adajan area and reportedly has around 10 lakh followers on Instagram.

Influencer Posted Reel Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

According to police, Patel uploaded the reel on Instagram on October 1, a day before Gandhi Jayanti. The video was reportedly posted between 1 pm and 6 pm.

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In the reel, Patel is seen holding a ₹500 currency note bearing Mahatma Gandhi's portrait. Police alleged that she made vulgar and sexually suggestive gestures and remarks while singing "Happy Birthday Gandhi Ji". She was also reportedly seen putting the currency note into her T-shirt.

The video subsequently drew attention online and was later deleted by Patel.

Complaint Filed With Surat Cyber Crime Branch

Social worker Dharmesh Gami, who is associated with Gau Raksha Manch, filed a complaint with the Surat Cyber Crime Branch over the reel.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against Patel under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

During the investigation, police conducted a technical analysis and traced the Instagram account to Patel.

Police Arrest Influencer After Technical Probe

Patel was arrested on Sunday, October 4, by a Surat Cyber Crime Branch team led by Police Inspector N.R. Patel.

The Surat Police later shared a before-and-after video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Patel allegedly handling the currency note in the reel and footage of her after her arrest. The video also showed her apologising.

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Police appealed to social media users to exercise caution while creating or sharing online content and urged them to avoid posts that could hurt public sentiments or contribute to social discord.

The case remains under investigation, with legal proceedings underway under the IT Act provision concerning electronic obscenity.