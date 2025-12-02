Surat Horror: 18-Year-Old Influencer Known For His High-Speed Bike Riding Videos, Dies On Spot After His Head Severed From His Body In Fatal Accident | Instagram @pkr_blogger__07

Surat witnessed a shocking and terrifying accident on Tuesday morning, leaving the city stunned. An 18-year-old social media influencer, known online as PKR Blogger for his high-speed bike riding videos, died on the spot after a horrific crash that resulted in his head being severed from his body.

The incident occurred on the Udhna-Magdalla Road, near the Great Liner Bridge, off University Road. According to preliminary details, the deceased, identified as Prince Patel, was riding his KTM motorcycle at a dangerously high speed. As he descended the bridge, he reportedly lost control of the steering. The bike skidded violently, throwing him off balance before it collided forcefully with the road’s edge.

The impact was so severe that Prince’s head was completely separated from his body, leading to instant death. Eyewitnesses and early investigation reports indicate that excessive speed and rash riding were the primary causes of the tragedy.

Police officials revealed that Prince was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Authorities stated that the severity of the injuries, and possibly the fatality itself, could have been avoided had he been wearing proper protective gear. Khatodara police rushed to the scene immediately and have registered a case, while further investigation is underway.

Prince Patel was well-known among local youth for his biking reels and fast-riding content on social media. His sudden and shocking death has sparked conversations about the dangers of reckless riding, especially among teenagers and young influencers who often attempt to recreate viral stunts on public roads.

This incident once again highlights the dire consequences of ignoring traffic rules, overspeeding, and riding without safety gear. Police have urged young riders to prioritise safety over social media thrills, stressing that a single moment of carelessness can lead to a tragic and irreversible outcome.