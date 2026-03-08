Surat Family Accidentally Immerses ₹2 Lakh With Prayer Offerings, Firefighters Retrieve Cash From Canal - VIDEO

In a surprising incident in Gujarat’s Surat, a family accidentally disposed of Rs 2 lakh in cash into a canal along with religious offerings after a puja at their home.

The incident took place in the Puna Road area, where the Limba family, residents of Nijanand Society on Poonagam Road, had recently performed a religious ritual. After the ceremony, the family collected the puja materials and flowers in a bag and immersed them in a nearby canal as part of the ritual.

However, they later discovered that a bundle containing ₹2 lakh, which had been kept near the household safe inside a cupboard, had mistakenly been placed along with the puja items and thrown into the canal.

Alarmed by the discovery, the family immediately contacted the fire control room. A team from the Dumbhal Fire Station rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the canal.

Fire officer Sunil Chaudhary said firefighters entered the canal and began searching the flowing water despite challenging conditions. After sustained efforts, the team managed to locate four bundles of Rs 500 notes, amounting to Rs 2 lakh.

The recovered cash was safely handed back to the Limba family. During the search operation, two firefighters sustained minor injuries after being cut by glass in the water.

The family expressed gratitude to the Dumbhal fire brigade staff for their swift response and efforts in recovering the money.