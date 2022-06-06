Surat all set to get India's first bullet train station; Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews progress

Surat is all set to get the first bullet train station of the country. This will be completed by December 2024. Minister of railway Ashwani Vaishnaw visited the site on Monday and review the progress of ongoing works.

"We are trying our best to start bullet train services between Surat and Billimora in 2026," said Vaishnaw on Monday.

Of the 508.17-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, 155.76 km is in Maharashtra, 384.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Apart from Surat, work on three more stations-Vapi, Bilimora and Bharuch also going on in full swing and is likely to be completed by 2024.

The bullet train project will also have stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vadodra Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The cost of the project is estimated to be more than Rs 1 lakh crore of which Rs 88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).