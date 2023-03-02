SC's big order! Asks for panel with PM, Opposition leader, Chief Justice of India for selecting Election Commissioners

Supreme Court | PTI

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, while pronouncing judgment on petitions seeking reform in the process for the appointment of members of the Election Commission of India. The judgment was pronounced by a 5-judge bench headed by Justice K.M. Joseph.

The appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners shall be on the recommendation of a committee comprising the PM, CJI, and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said the Supreme Court Constitution Bench.

Election commission has to be independent

The EC has to be independent, and it is duty bound to act in a fair and legal manner, abide by the provisions of the Constitution, and follow the directions of the Court, said Justice Joseph.

Currently the President chooses the CEC and two commissioners

Presently, on the Prime Minister's proposal, the President chooses the chief election commissioner and two commissioners for terms of six years each. These individuals are typically former bureaucrats.

Petitions had requested a collegium-like structure for the selection of election commissioners to ensure fair elections in the country, alleging that the previous process was driven by the "whims and fancies of the government".

According to the petitions, the Centre unilaterally appointed members of the Election Commission, unlike the appointments of the CBI director or the corruption watchdog Lokpal, where the leader of the Opposition and judiciary have a say.