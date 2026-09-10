Supreme Court Won’t Transfer Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case, Says ‘Things Have Started Moving’

The Supreme Court allows the Delhi High Court to continue monitoring the Satya Niketan collapse case and compliance with building regulations | File Photo

New Delhi, September 10, 2026: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would not transfer to itself the Satya Niketan building collapse case being heard by the Delhi High Court, observing that “things have started moving”.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it did not want to disturb the existing situation. The Delhi High Court will continue to monitor compliance with its directions at short intervals.

Seven Killed In Building Collapse

The five-storey building, which housed a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring 12.

The tragedy has brought the issue of unauthorised construction and the safety of PG accommodations into sharp focus, with civic authorities now taking action against structures that allegedly violate building norms, PTI reports.

Civic Bodies Acting Against Structures

Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that he had learnt through his sources and media reports that civic authorities had started acting against unauthorised constructions and PG accommodations. He said structures beyond four storeys were being demolished.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), also urged the bench not to transfer the case from the High Court, saying civic authorities were acting in a more focused manner.

Supreme Court Keeps Case With High Court

The bench accepted the suggestions of the amicus curiae and the Solicitor General and said it would not transfer the case. It also said its earlier directions against unauthorised construction must be complied with.

On September 8, the Supreme Court had said it might transfer the case if necessary.

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The building owner, his wife and son have been arrested, while five MCD officials have been suspended in connection with Sunday’s collapse. The arrests and suspensions underline the seriousness of the authorities’ response, even as judicial scrutiny of compliance with building regulations continues.

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