Supreme Court to hear Ratan Tata's plea linked to Radia Tapes today

The Supreme Court last heard the petition in 2014, he had filed it in 2011.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Ratan Tata | PTI

Mumbai: After an eight-year hiatus, the Supreme Court will hear industrialist Ratan Tata's plea asking for an inquiry into the 2010 audio tape leak involving former corporate lobbyist Niira Radia. Ratan Tata had claimed that tapes had violated his right to privacy.

As a part of the tax investigation Radia's phone converstations with the industraialist, journalists, government officers and others were tapped more than a decade ago.

Ratan Tata requested Supreme Court a copy of the government report outlining how the tapes were leaked in August 2012. The dispute later came to be known as the "Radia tapes".

