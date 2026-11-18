Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Removal Of Italian Politician Giacomo Filibeck's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Videos | X - wokiepedia

New Delhi, Nov 18: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking the removal of videos on social media of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck allegedly raising the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The CJI said the plea would be listed for hearing on Friday.

Plea Alleges Foreign Political Interference

Advocate Rizwan Ahmed sought urgent intervention, alleging that Filibeck, Secretary-General of Party of European Socialists (PES), had interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the opposition while addressing the summit.

This guy - Giacomo Filibeck, the PES Secretary General who just chanted “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” against Modi ji in Hyderabad, was deported from the Philippines in 2018 for exactly this kind of foreign partisan meddling.Philippine authorities blacklisted him after he joined a mission criticizing Duterte’s #DrugWar in Phillipines, ruling that a tourist has no right to engage in local political activity. Now the same man flies into a Congress event, repeats their election slogan, and declares Indian democracy “under attack” while calling for global progressive forces to back the opposition.He was Secretary General of the European socialist family whose MEPs sat at the center of #Qatargate — the cash-for-influence scandal involving bags of money, Qatar, and socialist lawmakers. The guy whose party had to run internal investigations into bribery is now lecturing India on clean elections and “true democracy.Career foreign activist who travels to attack governments he dislikes (Duterte, Meloni, Modi) while claiming the moral high ground. India’s elections don’t need his slogans.#FirangiBharatChhod https://t.co/EnoAH0DYAg — प्रखर (@wokiepedia) November 15, 2026

The CJI asked the lawyer to raise elaborate arguments when the matter is taken up by the bench concerned.

Read Also Supreme Court Issues Criminal Contempt Notice To Advocate Pravin Singhal Over Alleged Insulting...

"May I pray for urgency in this matter? A programme was conducted in Telangana under the aegis of the Government of Telangana and some foundations, including Samruddha Bharat Foundation... One person from Italy, My Lords, represents the Party of European Socialists. He directly intervened in the Indian democratic system and used a very abusive slogan," the lawyer said.

Filibeck's Remarks Spark Political Controversy

Filibeck triggered a political controversy with his alleged remarks at the summit held on November 13 and 14.

He praised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and referred to his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls.

Filibeck also mentioned the opposition's march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy had to be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it.

Also Watch:

Remarks On Electoral Rolls And Democracy

"Rahul Gandhi has defended a simple principle on which every democracy rests: 'one person, one vote'.

"His campaign for clean and transparent voter rolls and the thousands who marched with him to Ramlila Maidan just two weeks ago remind us that democracy is not given. It is defended by people willing to stand up for it. 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod'. The Congress party built the democratic foundation of modern India," Filibeck had said at the summit.

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