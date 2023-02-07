Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi Mayoral polls on Feb 8

Supreme Court of India | Photo:

Delhi: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Delhi mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging "murder of democracy" as no elections held despite two months have gone by to the elections giving AAP the majority securing 134 of 250 seats, trouncing the BJP in power for 15 years.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MCD mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi for holding the Delhi mayor election after the elections could not be held for the third time in a row on Monday.

The Supreme Court earlier agreed to hear on February 3 plea by AAP's Shelly Oberoi to expedite Delhi mayor polls, thrice postponed this month.

Oberoi, who is AAP candidate to be the mayor, has sought directions for the time-bound elections and to ensure the nominated members are not allowed to vote.

"The matter will be listed on February 3, 2023," CJI DY Chandrachud said

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi. "It will be listed on February 3, 2023," the CJI said.

The national capital does not yet have a mayor despite voting in members of its municipal corporation early last month.

About MCD polls results

AAP had won 134 of 250 wards, while the BJP had won 104. Results were announced on December 7, 2022.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is without a mayor and deputy mayor after two previous sitting of the MCD saw violence break out among the AAP and BJP councillors.

Initially, given its lack of a majority, the saffron party had said it would be putting forth candidates for the two posts, but has since gone back on that decision.