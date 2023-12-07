 Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict In Article 370 Case On December 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court To Deliver Verdict In Article 370 Case On December 11

Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict In Article 370 Case On December 11

On September 5, a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had concluded the hearing and reserved its judgment.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

The Supreme Court will pronounce the judgement on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday, December 11. Special status was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, which was subsequently revoked by the government on August 6, 2019.

On September 5, a Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had concluded the hearing and reserved its judgment.

The hearings, encompassing 16 days, featured presentations from both petitioners and the government on the constitutionality of the procedure employed to revoke Article 370 and the elimination of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

What did the govt argue?

The government, presented by Attorney-General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, and advocate Kanu Agrawal, contended that the abrogation was imperative for the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union of India. The government asserted that the Valley had experienced prosperity in the four-and-a-half years following the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019. It further stated that elections were imminent in J&K, and the region would regain full statehood once the situation on the ground normalized.

Mehta asserted that Jammu and Kashmir transitioned into a Union Territory in an "extraordinarily extreme situation." He highlighted that, following the abrogation in 2019, instances of terrorism, infiltration, stone-throwing, and casualties among security personnel had diminished by 45.2%, 90.2%, 97.2%, and 65.9%, respectively.

What did the petitioners argue?

The petitioners, represented by a team of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Dushyant Dave, and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, contended that the Union, leveraging its parliamentary majority, utilized executive orders through the President to transform a full-fledged state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They characterized this move as an assault on federalism and a violation of the constitutional framework.

The petitioners argued that Article 370 attained a permanent status once the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly dissolved in 1957 following the framing of the State Constitution. Mr. Sibal emphasized that Article 368 (Parliament's power to amend the Constitution) did not apply to Article 370.

Read Also
Article 370 Case: No Intention To Interfere With Other Special Provisions Of The Constitution,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aviation Working Group Downgrades India's Rating To 'Negative' Amid Go First's Aircraft Repossession...

Aviation Working Group Downgrades India's Rating To 'Negative' Amid Go First's Aircraft Repossession...

Cyclone Michaung: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surveys Flood-Hit Chennai, Assures Assistance;...

Cyclone Michaung: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Surveys Flood-Hit Chennai, Assures Assistance;...

Cyclone Michaung: Frustration Grows Among Flood-Hit Residents In Chennai As Relief Efforts Face...

Cyclone Michaung: Frustration Grows Among Flood-Hit Residents In Chennai As Relief Efforts Face...

West Bengal: TMC Leaders Protest In Parliament & Assembly Against Giriraj Singh's Controversial...

West Bengal: TMC Leaders Protest In Parliament & Assembly Against Giriraj Singh's Controversial...

Congress Denies Reports Of Kamal Nath's Resignation As Madhya Pradesh Chief After Poll Drubbing

Congress Denies Reports Of Kamal Nath's Resignation As Madhya Pradesh Chief After Poll Drubbing