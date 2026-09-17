Supreme Court Seeks Report On 25 Unnatural Deaths In Manipur Relief Camps, Questions ₹20,000-₹30,000 Compensation

The Supreme Court has sought details of reported unnatural deaths and relief measures for internally displaced people in Manipur camps | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 17, 2026: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over reports of unnatural deaths in relief camps in Manipur and directed the State Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report on 25 such deaths.

The court sought details of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, post-mortem reports and measures taken to protect internally displaced persons living in the camps.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the directions while hearing a batch of petitions concerning investigation, protection, relief and rehabilitation following the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur. The proceedings also cover cases of sexual violence arising from the clashes, Live Law reports.

Court Seeks Answers On Deaths

The court took note of reports concerning deaths in relief camps, including material placed before it by the committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal. One reported incident allegedly involved sexual assault.

The Bench directed the Manipur Chief Secretary to provide details of all 25 unnatural deaths reported in news reports, along with post-mortem reports and other relevant documents identifying the causes of death.

“Tell your Chief Secretary not to invite orders. Tell us what measures you have taken,” Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked while questioning the State over information sought earlier concerning the deaths.

The court also sought details of preventive and remedial measures taken to ensure the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons. It directed the authorities to ensure adequate medical facilities and day-to-day necessities for people living in relief camps.

The scrutiny reflects the court’s concern that relief for people displaced by violence cannot stop at providing shelter. Questions over unexplained deaths, medical care and basic necessities have also brought the conditions inside the camps under judicial examination.

Conflicting Figures On Camp Deaths

The material placed before the court contained differing figures on deaths in relief camps. One account referred to 640 deaths across eight districts, while another report by an IAS officer stated that 608 deaths had occurred in the camps. The court was told that post-mortem examinations had been conducted in only 20 cases.

The Bench questioned why post-mortem examinations had not been carried out in all cases of unnatural death and sought an explanation from the State Government.

The court also raised concerns over compensation of only Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 reportedly paid in cases of unnatural deaths. Another account before the court referred to compensation of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh being contemplated for affected families.

The disparity in the figures on deaths and compensation makes accurate documentation particularly important. The Chief Secretary’s report is expected to clarify the official position and the action taken by the administration.

Legal Services Authority Told To Act

The Manipur Legal Services Authority was directed to immediately take up the issue and ensure that first information reports (FIRs) are registered in all cases of unnatural deaths.

It was also asked to ensure that the causes of deaths are properly established, investigations into FIRs already registered are completed expeditiously and measures are taken to protect the safety and dignity of internally displaced persons and victims staying in relief camps.

The court also questioned the Manipur Advocate General over information sought by the committee on July 4 concerning the 25 unnatural deaths.

42 SITs Probing Violence Cases

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Bench that 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) had been constituted across eight districts to investigate 3,020 cases linked to the Manipur violence.

Charge sheets have been filed in 302 cases and closure reports in 1,583 cases, while 1,135 cases remain under investigation. The material provided contained different figures on trials, with one account saying trials had begun in 33 cases and another putting the number at 38.

The scale of the investigations shows the enormous legal task arising from the violence. At the same time, the number of pending investigations and the pace of trials remain central concerns as the proceedings continue.

CBI Cases And Trial Delays

The court also reviewed cases being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Maharashtra Director General of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar, appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the CBI investigations, submitted his 16th status report dated September 8.

According to the material placed before the court, the CBI was handling 31 cases and had filed final reports in 28, including six closure reports. Four closure reports had been accepted, while three cases remained under investigation.

The CBI cases involve 978 cited witnesses, but only six had been examined so far. The court was also informed that 38 people had been arrested and were in custody in connection with the cases.

Advocate Nizamuddin Pasha, appearing for victims, raised concerns about the pace of trials. He submitted that the Special CBI Court in Guwahati was handling other matters as well, limiting the time available for the Manipur cases. He also referred to logistical difficulties in examining witnesses remotely and protecting vulnerable witnesses.

Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that taking up matters twice a week could help speed up trials and indicated that the court had already communicated its concerns to the jurisdictional CBI court.

“Let’s see for some time… if further intervention is required, we will do that,” the Chief Justice said.

More Special Courts Considered

The Bench also discussed the possibility of additional courts to reduce the burden of cases arising from the Manipur violence.

It observed that there could be a need for two additional special National Investigation Agency (NIA) courts in Assam. The court directed the Additional Solicitor General to ensure that the Gauhati High Court’s requirement concerning two courts to handle NIA cases was addressed immediately.

“Once additional NIA courts are created and pressure eases, we are sure that CBI courts will be able to deal with only Manipur cases,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

The Supreme Court had on August 10 urged the authorities to consider setting up two trial courts exclusively for Manipur violence cases investigated by the CBI and the NIA.

Violence Dates Back To 2023

The proceedings stem from the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur in 2023 amid opposition by certain tribal groups to the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the majority Meitei community.

On April 19, 2023, the Manipur High Court directed the State Government to consider the inclusion of the Meetei/Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list expeditiously, preferably within four weeks. The direction was followed by violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The High Court recalled the controversial portion of its April 2023 order in 2024.

A video showing two women being paraded naked during the violence subsequently triggered nationwide attention and prompted the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

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Since then, the Supreme Court has issued a series of directions concerning investigations, trials, relief and rehabilitation. Its latest intervention shifts attention firmly to conditions in relief camps and whether the State has adequately protected people already displaced by the violence.

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