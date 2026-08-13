Supreme Court Says Electricity Boards Face Strict Liability, Not Absolute Liability, In Electrocution Cases

The Supreme Court has clarified that electricity boards may be held strictly liable for electrocution deaths and injuries, but recognised exceptions prevent such liability from being treated as absolute | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 13, 2026: The Supreme Court has ruled that electricity authorities can be held strictly liable for deaths and injuries caused by electrocution, but said such liability cannot be absolute and must allow for recognised exceptions.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh set aside concurrent orders of the Single and Division Benches of the Karnataka High Court that had imposed absolute liability on the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation in electrocution cases.

The ruling draws an important distinction between holding electricity authorities responsible for the risks inherent in transmitting power and making them liable in every case regardless of the circumstances, Live Law reports.

Strict Liability Is The Right Test

The cases arose from two electrocution incidents. In one, a man died after coming into contact with an 11 kV transmission line. In the other, a person suffered severe injuries after coming into contact with a 66 kV line while trying to retrieve a cricket ball.

The Supreme Court held that strict liability, rather than absolute liability, was the appropriate standard in such cases because electricity transmission is inherently dangerous, but circumstances may arise in which an electricity board cannot be held liable.

“We are of the considered view that to impose strict liability would be more appropriate, for not in all cases can it be said that the electricity boards are liable,” the Court observed.

It said those carrying out inherently dangerous activities should bear the burden of the risks involved and that the State was no exception. Such enterprises, the Court said, are in the best position to distribute losses through mechanisms such as insurance or higher prices and can be expected to account for such risks.

For this reason, electricity authorities can be required to compensate an injured person or the family of someone who dies irrespective of fault, provided none of the recognised exceptions to strict liability applies.

Strict Vs Absolute Liability

Under the principle of strict liability laid down in Rylands v Fletcher, a person who brings onto their land something likely to cause harm can be held liable for the natural consequences if it escapes. However, the principle allows certain exceptions.

Absolute liability goes further and leaves no scope for such exceptions. It applies to enterprises engaged in inherently dangerous or hazardous activities when harm results from an accident arising from those activities.

The principle was laid down by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in the Oleum Gas Leak case, MC Mehta v Union of India. The case involved an oleum gas leak from an industrial unit of Shriram Foods and Fertilisers in Delhi that endangered people living in the area.

In that case, Justice P N Bhagwati held that an enterprise engaged in hazardous or inherently dangerous activity was “strictly and absolutely liable” to compensate those affected by an accident and that the liability was not subject to the exceptions available under the rule in Rylands v Fletcher.

The distinction is significant in electrocution cases. While the dangerous nature of electricity transmission places a heavy responsibility on electricity authorities, the Supreme Court’s ruling makes clear that this responsibility does not automatically translate into liability without exceptions.

Disputed Facts Cannot Be Ignored

The electrocution cases had reached the Karnataka High Court through writ petitions seeking compensation. The High Court allowed the petitions and awarded compensation by applying the multiplier method used under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation challenged the High Court’s decision before the Supreme Court.

Allowing the appeal, the judgment authored by Justice Karol first questioned whether the writ petitions were maintainable when the cases involved disputed questions of fact.

“...there are disputed questions of facts involved, we are of the view that the Writ Petition seeking compensation filed by the respondent was not maintainable,” the Court said.

The ruling reinforces an important procedural safeguard: compensation claims involving contested facts cannot simply bypass the need to establish those facts before the appropriate forum.

Motor Accident Formula Cannot Be Imported

The Supreme Court also faulted the High Court for using the multiplier method under the Motor Vehicles Act to calculate compensation in electrocution cases.

It held that the method could not automatically be applied to cases governed by the Electricity Act, 2003.

“...the multiplier method cannot be applied to determine compensation in cases of electrocution,” the Court observed.

The Court noted that the Electricity Act does not prescribe a method for calculating compensation. Section 57 provides for the liability of a licensee to pay compensation in certain circumstances but does not specify how that compensation should be calculated.

According to the Court, the compensation framework under the Motor Vehicles Act, which depends on the multiplier method, therefore could not be applied to electrocution cases in the manner adopted by the High Court.

Electricity Boards Still Bear The Risk

Rejecting absolute liability did not mean that electricity authorities were relieved of responsibility. The Supreme Court said the rule of strict liability under Rylands v Fletcher applies to electricity-related cases.

The Court relied on its observations in Prabhakaran Vijaya Kumar, saying the decision had categorically recognised that the Rylands principle applies to several categories of cases, including electricity.

“We are supported in this view by the observations made in Prabhakaran Vijaya Kumar, where it has been categorically held that the rule in Rylands (supra) applies to a number of different categories of cases inter alia, electricity also,” the Court said.

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The judgment therefore strikes a balance: electricity authorities undertaking an inherently dangerous activity must bear responsibility for the risks it creates, even without proof of fault, but they cannot be subjected to absolute liability in circumstances where an exception to strict liability applies.

The Supreme Court allowed the appeal and granted the claimants liberty to pursue alternative remedies available against the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation before the appropriate forum.

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