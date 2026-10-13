Supreme Court Says Drug Users Are Victims, Urges Action Against Narcotics Supply Chain

The Supreme Court has stressed the need to dismantle drug supply networks and warned that jailing alleged users could expose them to criminal influences | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 13, 2026: The Supreme Court has said that people who use drugs should be treated as victims rather than merely as offenders, stressing that law enforcement agencies must focus on breaking the narcotics supply chain instead of simply punishing users.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed that prosecuting alleged drug users and keeping them in jail while they await trial could have serious consequences.

The court cautioned that such individuals may develop associations in prison that could eventually draw them deeper into the drug trade, Live Law reports.

Jail May Push Users Deeper Into Drug Trade

“Prosecuting such victims can have a spiralling effect and incarceration pending trial can lead to more disastrous consequences of the victim joining the supply chain, by reason only of associations developed in prisons,” the bench observed.

The court made it clear that tackling drug trafficking requires greater attention to those responsible for supplying narcotics. Its observations highlight an important concern: punishing people at the receiving end of the drug trade may do little to address the larger network that makes narcotics available.

“Curbing availability and breaking the supply chain shall be the focus and not merely punishing the user, who is actually the victim,” the court said.

Marijuana Case Brings Issue Before Court

The observations came while the Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by a woman facing prosecution under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

According to the prosecution, the woman had approached two people near a college and received a packet containing marijuana, which she allegedly placed in her bag. Police apprehended all three individuals and reportedly found a larger quantity of marijuana in a scooter belonging to the two alleged sellers.

The woman was named as the fourth accused in the case. However, police officers’ statements confirmed that no contraband had been recovered from her possession or her bag.

No Drugs Recovered From Woman

The prosecution’s case against the woman relied mainly on statements attributed to the co-accused and her alleged confession.

After examining the circumstances, the Supreme Court noted that the case rested on these statements despite the absence of any recovery of narcotics from the woman.

“Trite is the principle that no confession can be relied on. The contraband also having not been recovered from the appellant, we are of the opinion that there would be no useful purpose served in carrying out a prosecution against the appellant,” the court observed.

The bench concluded that continuing criminal proceedings against the woman would serve no useful purpose.

Court Calls For Focus On Drug Suppliers

The Supreme Court also raised concerns about the wider consequences of prosecuting alleged drug users, particularly when they are themselves at the receiving end of the narcotics supply chain.

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The observations underline the need for law enforcement agencies to look beyond individual drug users and concentrate on disrupting the networks responsible for making narcotics available.

The court’s concern was that imprisonment, instead of preventing drug-related activity, could expose vulnerable individuals to people involved in the illegal trade.

Allowing the woman’s appeal, the Supreme Court quashed the prosecution against her under the NDPS Act.

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