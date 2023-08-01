Supreme Court Relief For Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar In Corruption Case

DK Shivakumar | Photo Credit: ANI

In a relief to Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Karnataka High Court’s interim order staying a corruption case against Shivakumar.

A bench led by Justice B R Gavai said they are not entertaining the petition. The court said that let HC decide the case on merits and may hear the matter as expeditiously as possible.

The court was hearing a CBI application challenging the Karnataka High Court order of February 10. The CBI in its application stated that long stay on the trials cannot be given and apprised the court that Karnataka High Court had extended the stay from time to time.

The HC of Karnataka stayed the CBI’s proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar, which was later extended on other different dates.

The CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing Rs74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income for the period between 2013 and 2018 when he was serving as a cabinet minister.

