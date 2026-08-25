Supreme Court Rejects Tarun Tejpal’s Plea Against Surrender, Orders Him To Give Himself Up Within 2 Weeks

The Supreme Court has directed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks in connection with the 2013 rape case, rejecting his plea seeking exemption from surrender until his appeal against the conviction is taken up.

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Surrender certificate must be furnished

A bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe said Tejpal must furnish the surrender certificate before the court. The bench also agreed to list his appeal against the Bombay High Court judgment for hearing on September 22, provided he submits the certificate by then.

Tejpal had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's recent verdict convicting him and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the sexual assault case involving a former colleague.

Court declines relief from surrender

The Supreme Court's direction came after it declined to grant him relief from surrendering before his appeal is heard.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court overturned an earlier verdict in the case and held Tejpal guilty, imposing a 10-year prison sentence.

Case dates back to 2013

The case dates back to 2013, when a former colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Goa during an event organised by Tehelka. Tejpal had denied the allegations.

The Supreme Court's order means he will have to surrender within the stipulated period for his appeal to be considered for listing on September 22.