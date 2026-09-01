Supreme Court Quashes All FIRs Against Cockroach Janta Party Protesters, CJP Withdraws September 5 March Call

Supreme Court | File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed all FIRs registered against protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in connection with student protests held in July, invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to “do complete justice”.

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Centre, states seek relief

The decision came after the Centre and several state governments approached the apex court seeking the quashing of criminal cases filed against students who participated in protests over alleged paper leaks in Delhi and other parts of the country.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant took up applications filed by Delhi Police and the governments of Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar and West Bengal seeking to scrap the FIRs.

CJP withdraws protest march

Earlier in the day, the CJP announced that it was withdrawing its call for a protest march scheduled for September 5 following assurances from the Centre and the proceedings before the Supreme Court.

“As co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Hon’ble Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on 5th September,” CJP co-convenor Saurav Das told the bench.

He added that the organisation would now look forward to compliance with the Supreme Court's order.

Students get relief

The apex court's intervention brings relief to students who faced criminal cases following the July protests, while also leading to the withdrawal of the planned September 5 demonstration by the CJP.