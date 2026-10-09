Supreme Court Pulls Up Kerala Government Over Delay In Shifting State’s Tallest Elephant Raman, Seeks Fresh Medical Report

The court has directed Kerala to submit updated health records and follow its order to move the captive elephant to a suitable rehabilitation facility | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 9, 2026: The Supreme Court on Friday, October 9, pulled up the Kerala government for failing to demonstrate compliance with its June order directing the state to take custody of Raman, a captive elephant considered the tallest in Kerala, and place it in a suitable rescue or rehabilitation centre, Live Law reports.

A Bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu questioned the authorities over the elephant’s continued stay with its caretaker, Krishnankutty, despite the court’s earlier directions.

In June, the Supreme Court had held Krishnankutty guilty of contempt for violating an undertaking that Raman would not be used for commercial purposes or temple activities while the dispute over its custody remained pending.

Court Questions Delay In Shifting Elephant

During Friday’s hearing, Justice Datta sought to know Raman’s whereabouts. The caretaker informed the court that the elephant remained with him because it was in a state of musth and could not be shifted.

The state government’s counsel supported this explanation. However, the petitioner’s counsel alleged that whenever an order was issued to relocate the elephant, the state of musth was “induced artificially”.

Reacting to the submissions, Justice Datta told the caretaker, “We will not allow you [the caretaker] to touch it [the elephant].”

When the caretaker maintained that Raman had been treated with love and care, Justice Datta questioned why the court’s directions had not been implemented, particularly as the musth condition had reportedly lasted only a few months.

“Love, care and for the purpose of earning money by defying the Supreme Court’s restraint orders. We quite understand what love and affection is. We are not going to hear you,” Justice Datta remarked.

Supreme Court Seeks Latest Medical Report

The Bench also criticised the Kerala government for failing to submit an updated medical report on Raman’s health.

The state had placed before the court a medical report dated June 24. When the Bench directed its counsel to produce a more recent report on Monday, the government sought additional time.

Questioning whether the authorities were regularly monitoring the elephant’s condition, Justice Datta observed, “Are you monitoring the condition of the elephant or not? The last medical report means you have not checked him after 24th June?...We have read in the newspapers about the shifting of elephant, if musth was a condition all through the year, no elephant could be shifted.”

The court subsequently directed the state to file an affidavit along with Raman’s latest medical report and ensure compliance with its June 9, 2026, order concerning the elephant’s upkeep.

The Bench stated, “File a counter by the State bring on record the recent medical report on the condition of the elephant called Raman. The counter may be served. In the next date of hearing, the State shall faithfully and honestly comply with the Court’s order dated 9 June, 2026, in so far as the upkeep of the elephant is concerned.”

Ownership Dispute Over Raman

The contempt proceedings stem from a longstanding dispute over Raman’s ownership and custody.

Jayakrishna Menon has claimed that the elephant belongs to Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt and was temporarily entrusted to Krishnankutty for its upkeep. Krishnankutty, however, has asserted ownership based on gift deeds executed in 2017.

The issue of interim custody is currently pending before the Supreme Court in criminal appeals arising from proceedings in Kerala courts.

On August 6, 2025, the Supreme Court directed Kerala’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests or the state’s senior-most wildlife conservation officer to inspect Raman and submit a report on its health and well-being.

On the same day, Krishnankutty’s counsel assured the court that the elephant would not be used for commercial or temple-related activities.

However, a report submitted by state authorities revealed that Raman had been taken to Chavakkad to participate in a temple festival ceremony when officials conducted a detailed inspection on February 3, 2026.

Krishnankutty subsequently admitted in written submissions that the elephant had been taken to the temple ritual after another elephant scheduled for the event fell ill.

He maintained that Raman’s participation was intended only to fulfil religious sentiments and did not amount to commercial exploitation. He also tendered an unconditional apology if his actions were considered a violation of the court’s directions.

Court Had Ordered State To Take Custody

Rejecting Krishnankutty’s explanation, the Supreme Court held that Raman had been used in temple-related activities, including ceremonial processions and rituals, in violation of the undertaking given to the court.

Prioritising the animal’s welfare, the Bench directed the Kerala government to take custody of Raman and move it to an appropriate rescue or rehabilitation facility.

The court clarified that the arrangement would remain temporary and subject to the final outcome of the pending appeals concerning interim custody.

It also permitted the state to bear the expenses of caring for the elephant in accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Krishnankutty after holding him guilty of contempt and directed him to deposit the amount within four weeks.

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However, the Bench discharged the state authorities from the contempt proceedings after noting that they had attempted to conduct Raman’s medical examination but were initially unable to do so because the elephant was in musth.

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