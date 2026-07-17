Supreme Court Pulls Up Ayurvedic Doctor, Asks Private Hospital To Consider Compensation For Child Rape Victim's Family

Supreme Court criticised an Ayurvedic doctor and a private hospital over the alleged denial of treatment to a child rape victim in Ghaziabad | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 17, 2026: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on an Ayurvedic doctor for failing to provide medical care to a child rape victim in Ghaziabad, observing that the lack of compassion shown in the case was deeply disturbing.

The Court also directed a private hospital that allegedly refused treatment to consider paying reasonable compensation to the victim's family.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by the child's father, who alleged serious lapses in the police investigation as well as the medical response following the incident. The matter is scheduled to be heard again next week, Bar & Bench reports.

Court Questions Compassion

Expressing strong displeasure, the Bench criticised the Ayurvedic doctor for failing to help the injured child despite her condition.

"A child is brought before you, and you are so merciless, you did not provide medical care. If you had any empathy, you would have taken her to the hospital yourself," the Court told the doctor.

The Bench also criticised one of the private hospitals where the victim was allegedly denied treatment, describing its conduct as "the most ruthless manner".

While asking the hospital to provide reasonable compensation to the family, the Court remarked, "When we impose penalty, it will have a chilling effect. Think of victim compensation and grant reasonable compensation to the family. You have acted in the most ruthless manner."

Probe Into Lapses

The Bench recalled that in April it had taken serious note of what it described as the "complete indifference and insensitive approach" of two private hospitals and the local police in handling the case. It had subsequently ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

At the time, the Chief Justice had observed, "The most shocking part of the alleged offence is that it exhibits complete indifference and insensitive approach of two private hospitals as well as the local police."

According to the case details placed before the Court, the incident allegedly took place on March 16, when the child's father returned home and found that a neighbour had taken her away on the pretext of buying chocolate. After the two failed to return, the family launched a search. The child was later found unconscious and covered in blood.

The plea alleged that two private hospitals refused to admit the child. She was eventually taken to the Ghaziabad district hospital, where she was declared dead.

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Matter To Be Heard

Senior Advocate N Hariharan appeared for the victim's family, while Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati represented the State. The Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter next week.

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