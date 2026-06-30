Supreme Court: Mere Presence During Bribe Not Enough To Prove Criminal Conspiracy | PTI

The Supreme Court has ruled that merely being present when a superior officer allegedly accepts a bribe is not enough to hold a public servant guilty of criminal conspiracy. Reiterating the settled legal position, the court said the prosecution must produce clear and convincing evidence to prove that the accused shared a prior agreement or “meeting of minds” to commit the illegal act.

A Bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Prasanna B. Varale dismissed appeals filed by the State of Uttar Pradesh against an Allahabad High Court judgment that acquitted three Central Excise inspectors accused of being part of a bribery conspiracy. The ruling reinforces that suspicion or association alone cannot replace proof in criminal cases, particularly in conspiracy charges, Live Law reports.

Proof, not presence, is the key

The case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) trap conducted in 1995. According to the prosecution, Superintendent of Central Excise R.K. Srivastava had demanded ₹80,000 as illegal gratification for returning documents seized from a factory. Inspectors A.K. Gaba, Alok Gupta and Dushyant Kumar were accused of conspiring with Srivastava, largely because they were allegedly present when the demand for or acceptance of the bribe took place.

While the trial court convicted all the officers for criminal conspiracy and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Allahabad High Court later acquitted them after holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the essential ingredients of demand, acceptance and conspiracy.

Upholding the acquittal, the Supreme Court observed that the prosecution had failed to produce any substantive evidence showing that the three inspectors had entered into a prior agreement with Srivastava to commit the offence.

“The conspiracy cannot be inferred merely on the basis of suspicion or association and there must be cogent material indicating meeting of minds between the accused persons,” the court observed. It added that knowledge of an illegal act, or a legal act carried out through illegal means, is necessary to establish conspiracy and that the offence is complete only when there is a meeting of minds.

The Bench noted that, apart from alleging the presence of the respondents at certain places during the relevant period, the prosecution had not produced any material to show any concerted plan or prior understanding between them and the principal accused.

Missing evidence weakens prosecution’s case

The court also found that the prosecution had failed to establish the essential requirement of a prior meeting of minds to hold the respondents liable for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. It reiterated that the mere presence of subordinate officers during the alleged acceptance of a bribe by a superior officer was not sufficient to establish criminal liability.

Referring to the precedent in State (NCT of Delhi) v. Navjot Sandhu (2005) 11 SCC 600, the court observed that satisfactory evidence showing that the accused had agreed to hatch a conspiracy and acted upon it is a prerequisite for securing a conviction under the conspiracy provision. It held that the prosecution had failed to meet that standard.

Another factor that weighed in favour of the respondents was the prosecution’s inability to prove that they had demanded a bribe. The court noted that even according to the prosecution’s own case, the allegation of demand was only against R.K. Srivastava. No independent material was placed on record to show that the three inspectors actively participated in the alleged demand or shared the criminal intent necessary to constitute conspiracy.

The Bench also drew an adverse inference against the prosecution for failing to produce a tape recording that the complainant claimed had captured the alleged demand for the bribe. Calling it crucial electronic evidence, the court relied on the judgment in Tomaso Bruno v. State of Uttar Pradesh to hold that withholding such material weakened the prosecution's case.

In view of these findings, the Supreme Court dismissed the State of Uttar Pradesh’s appeals, affirming the Allahabad High Court’s decision to acquit the three Central Excise inspectors. The judgment underscores that criminal conspiracy cannot rest on suspicion or proximity alone and that courts