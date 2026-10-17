Supreme Court Makes Travel Insurance Mandatory For Offline Train Tickets From October 27

Indian Railways will extend travel insurance coverage to tickets purchased at railway station counters following a Supreme Court directive | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 17, 2026: The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend travel insurance coverage to tickets purchased at railway station counters from October 27, 2026. The move aims to provide financial protection to passengers who book tickets offline, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

The Supreme Court has ordered Indian Railways to provide insurance coverage for train tickets purchased at station counters from October 27, 2026. The directive extends the facility to offline passengers, while those booking tickets online can currently opt for travel insurance by paying a nominal premium.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan issued the directive on October 6 while hearing a petition filed following the Odisha train accident in June 2023.

The petition sought an investigation into the accident, alleging that the failure to implement the Kavach train protection system had contributed to the tragedy. It also demanded the implementation of the safety system across the railway network.

Supreme Court Directs Railways To Extend Insurance Coverage

During previous hearings, the Supreme Court had given railway authorities time to develop a mechanism to provide insurance coverage to passengers purchasing tickets offline, particularly those from economically weaker sections.

However, during the October 6 hearing, the bench observed that the authorities had made no progress and directed that all tickets sold at railway station counters must be covered by insurance from October 27.

The court also warned that the Railway Board would be held directly responsible for failing to implement its directive.

“The Court has granted sufficient time to the authorities to devise a mechanism for extending such coverage to persons belonging to the lowest strata of society, who, in most cases, purchase their tickets at the railway reservation counters while undertaking journeys by train. As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from 27.10.2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online,” the order read, according to LiveLaw.

How Train Travel Insurance Works For Online Passengers

Currently, passengers booking tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or mobile application can purchase optional travel insurance.

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Passengers can select the travel insurance option while making payment for their tickets. The policy provides financial protection against specified losses arising from train accidents and certain other incidents during the journey.

The insurance is available at a premium of 45 paise per passenger, inclusive of taxes, under the scheme effective from February 17, 2024.

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