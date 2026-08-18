Supreme Court Issues Notice On PIL Seeking Property Confiscation, Money Laundering Law In Paper Leak Cases

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and States on proposed measures to strengthen action against paper leak offenders | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 18, 2026: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central government and the States on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking stronger action against those involved in paper leaks, including confiscation of their movable and immovable properties and application of anti-corruption, money laundering, benami property and black money laws.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued the notice after briefly hearing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who appeared as petitioner-in-person.

The petition was filed against the backdrop of the recent NEET paper leak and alleged repeated failures by authorities to prevent, investigate and effectively prosecute those responsible for such offences, Live Law and Bar & Bench reported.

Property Of Offenders Under Lens

Upadhyay has sought directions to the Centre and the States to assess the entire property of paper leak offenders and their family members and take appropriate action under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act and Black Money Act.

The petition also seeks confiscation of movable and immovable properties belonging to offenders and their family members who are directly or indirectly involved in paper leaks.

It further seeks a declaration that sentences imposed in paper leak cases should run consecutively rather than concurrently to deter such offences in the future.

The plea contends that repeated paper leaks and the authorities' failure to effectively deal with them violate the fundamental rights of students under Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution.

It says such leaks cause candidates and their families financial hardship, loss of educational and employment opportunities and serious psychological distress.

The petition had also referred to Article 19 while alleging violation of students' fundamental rights.

Petitioner Drops One Demand

During Tuesday's hearing, Upadhyay said he was no longer pressing a prayer seeking directions to the Centre and the States to formulate a "Standard Questionnaire" and "Special Investigation Procedure" for time-bound investigations and speedy trials in paper leak cases.

He said the demand had become unnecessary following changes to the law in 2026 that introduced a framework for time-bound investigation of such cases.

"I am not pressing prayer (a), since a law has now been enacted. Prayers (b), (c) and (d) survive. This is not an adversarial petition, My Lords," Upadhyay submitted.

The Supreme Court then issued notice on the surviving prayers.

Call For Stronger Deterrence

The petition reflects the wider concern over the impact of paper leaks on candidates, particularly when examinations determine access to education and employment. Its demand to trace and confiscate assets seeks to move the focus beyond punishment alone and target the alleged financial benefits arising from such offences.

At the same time, the Supreme Court has only issued notice at this stage. The demands made in the PIL remain the petitioner's case and have not been accepted by the court. The responses of the Centre and the States will therefore be important in determining how the matter develops.

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Upadhyay has alternatively sought a direction to the Law Commission of India to study international practices and submit a report within three months recommending measures to tackle paper leaks.

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