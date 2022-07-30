Supreme Court gives a nod to plea challenging Places of Worship Act, 1991 | Representative Image

The Supreme Court on Friday gave liberty to the petitioners, challenging the constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, to file intervention application in the already pending pleas on the same issue.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Jamshed B Pardiwala declined to tag their plea with the pending matters, saying they can make their submissions in the main petition.

As the bench was not inclined to tag the pleas, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there are additional points which might not be entertained in the intervention application.

The apex court then ordered, “Petitioner would be at liberty to supplement the submissions in the main petition.” The petitions challenging the Act claims it has taken away the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs to restore their places of worship and pilgrimages, destroyed by the invaders.

One of the petitions say the Act excludes the birth place of Lord Ram but includes the birthplace of Lord Krishna, though both were the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the creator and equally worshipped all over the world.