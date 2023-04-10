Supreme Court forms high-level committee to verify degrees of lawyers across the country

File Photo

In a major development in the Supreme Court on Monday, April 10, the Supreme Court gave the green signal to the verification of the degree of lawyers across the country.

The Supreme Court has said that the degree, enrollment certificate, educational certificate of all lawyers will be verified.

Inquiry to be monitored by high-level committee

This inquiry will be monitored by a high-level committee, which will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala passed the order on a plea by advocate Ajay Shankar Srivastava, challenging an office order of the BCI to all state bar councils.

Members on the committee

Besides Justice Chauhan, the committee will comprise retired judge of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Arun Tandon, former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh and three members nominated by the BCI.

The Supreme Court has ordered that All universities and examination boards shall verify the genuineness of degrees without charge, and the demand by the State Bar Council shall be processed without delay. "We request the committee to start the work at a mutually convenient date and time and the status report be filed by 31 August 2023," the order said.

