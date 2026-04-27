Supreme Court Flags ‘Inherent Risks’ In Live-in Relationships While Hearing Rape Plea

Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea Challenging Validity Of NIA Act 2008 | Representative Image

The Supreme Court of India has highlighted what it described as the “inherent risks” associated with live-in relationships while hearing a plea involving allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage.

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A bench led by Justice BV Nagarathna made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by a woman against her live-in partner, accusing him of sexual assault and rape.

During the proceedings, the bench questioned the circumstances surrounding the complaint, noting that the couple had been in a live-in relationship for several years and had a child together without marriage. The court observed that if the relationship had been consensual, the allegation of sexual assault would require careful legal scrutiny.

Justice Nagarathna remarked that disputes emerging after the breakdown of long-term live-in relationships often lead to criminal complaints, describing such developments as part of the uncertainties associated with relationships outside marriage.

The petitioner, a widow, argued through her counsel that the accused had allegedly concealed his existing marriage and promised to marry her, which formed the basis of her complaint.

The court’s observations came in the context of examining the facts of the case and the legal validity of the allegations. The matter remains under judicial consideration, and further proceedings are expected to determine the merits of the claims.