 Supreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber Police Unit Launches Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber Police Unit Launches Probe

Supreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber Police Unit Launches Probe

According to a screenshot of the post on the microblogging platform that has gone viral, the impersonator, who claimed to be CJI Chandrachud, was stranded at Connaught Place (CP). The impersonator said he urgently needed Rs 500 for transportation to attend an important collegium meeting in the Supreme Court.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber Police Unit Launches Probe |

New Delhi: A day after a post on X went viral, a complaint has been filed with the cyber unit of the Delhi Police against a social media handle for impersonating Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and seeking money.

Screenshot Of Fake Chat Goes Viral

According to a screenshot of the post on the microblogging platform that has gone viral, the impersonator, who claimed to be CJI Chandrachud, was stranded at Connaught Place (CP).

The impersonator said he urgently needed Rs 500 for transportation to attend an important collegium meeting in the Supreme Court.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Navi Mumbai: ITM Skills University Launches PhD Program Focused On Industry-Academia Collaboration
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident; Video
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Soon: Expected Date, Time, & Download Link Here
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts
What Is UP Digital Media Policy? ₹8 Lakh For YouTubers, ₹5 Lakh For Reels; Life Term For Anti-National Posts

Scamster Asks For Rs 500 For Cab

"Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Connaught Place. Can you send me Rs 500 for cab? I will return the money once I reach the court," the impersonator wrote.

The top court authorities took note of the viral post and got an FIR lodged with the cyber branch of the Delhi Police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber...

Supreme Court Files Complaint Against Social Media User Posing As CJI DY Chandrachud; Delhi's Cyber...

West Bengal: BJP's 'Bangla Bandh' Partially Disrupts Life

West Bengal: BJP's 'Bangla Bandh' Partially Disrupts Life

'Bombs Thrown, Vehicle Fired At': BJP's Priyangu Pandey Claims TMC Workers Attacked Him During...

'Bombs Thrown, Vehicle Fired At': BJP's Priyangu Pandey Claims TMC Workers Attacked Him During...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers In City, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Showers In City, Cooler Atmosphere Anticipated

"Sorry...": Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief Over Rape-Murder, Dedicates Trinamool Chhatra Parishad...