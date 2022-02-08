Supreme Court denies bail to man in dowry death case

The Supreme Court of India rejected the bail plea of a man accused in a dowry harassment and death case of his wife.

Arguing for the bail plea, the accused's lawyer claimed that the man had no prior convictions.Having heard this, the Supreme Court countered and questioned, “ What antecedents? Do you want (the accused) to marry someone every year and kill his wife?”

Ordering to proceed with trial in the case, the Supreme Court announced that they deny to grant bail to the accused man.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 01:24 PM IST