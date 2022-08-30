Supreme Court closes all proceedings arising from demolition of Babri mosque in 1992 |

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court put an end to a number of contempt cases brought against the Uttar Pradesh government and its personnel in relation to the 1992 destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The top court also halted all legal actions taken during the Gujarat post-Godhra riots in 2002.

The Supreme Court stated that the contempt cases had lost their viability with the passage of time and in light of the top court's ruling on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute issue in Ayodhya in 2019.

This is a developing story more details are awaited.