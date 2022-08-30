e-Paper Get App

Supreme Court closes all proceedings arising from demolition of Babri mosque in 1992

The Supreme Court stated that the contempt cases had lost their viability with the passage of time and in light of the top court's ruling on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute issue in Ayodhya in 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court closes all proceedings arising from demolition of Babri mosque in 1992 |

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court put an end to a number of contempt cases brought against the Uttar Pradesh government and its personnel in relation to the 1992 destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The top court also halted all legal actions taken during the Gujarat post-Godhra riots in 2002.

The Supreme Court stated that the contempt cases had lost their viability with the passage of time and in light of the top court's ruling on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute issue in Ayodhya in 2019.

This is a developing story more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaSupreme Court closes all proceedings arising from demolition of Babri mosque in 1992

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city

Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for its 3 million customers in city

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce 1000 e-bikes, bid to improve last mile connectivity

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis flag off Metro 3 trial run

Baghdad: Deadly clashes erupt as Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr quits; 30 killed, 700 wounded

Baghdad: Deadly clashes erupt as Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr quits; 30 killed, 700 wounded

Afghanistan is reaping the benefits of its cricketers playing in T20 leagues across the world:...

Afghanistan is reaping the benefits of its cricketers playing in T20 leagues across the world:...