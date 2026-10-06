Supreme Court Closes 2003 Legislative Privilege Case, Leaves Free Speech Questions Open

The Supreme Court has ended a two-decade-old dispute over legislative privilege while leaving the constitutional limits of such powers for a future case | AI Generated Image

October 6, 2026: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a more than two-decade-old case concerning the conflict between legislative privilege and freedom of speech after finding that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had withdrawn the resolution at the heart of the dispute in 2004.

A seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant disposed of the matter as infructuous but left the larger constitutional questions open for consideration in an appropriate case in the future.

The Bench also comprised Justices Aravind Kumar, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul M Pancholi, Shree Chandrashekhar and V Mohana, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

A Reference That Lost Its Cause

The dispute arose from a November 7, 2003, resolution of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against five journalists of The Hindu. The Assembly had sentenced then Editor N Ravi, Executive Editor Malini Parthasarathy, Publisher S Rangarajan, Chief of Bureau V Jayant and Special Correspondent Radha Venkatesan to 15 days’ simple imprisonment for breach of privilege and contempt.

The proceedings followed an editorial titled Rising Intolerance, published in April 2003, which criticised then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her government. The Assembly alleged that the newspaper had distorted proceedings of the House and made remarks amounting to a breach of privilege.

Resolution Was Withdrawn In 2004

The journalists approached the Supreme Court challenging the Assembly’s action. In November 2003, a Division Bench comprising Justices YK Sabharwal and SB Sinha stayed their arrests, observing that the House appeared to have misread the law while initiating proceedings against them.

The dispute subsequently developed into a larger constitutional question involving Article 194(3), dealing with legislative privileges, Article 19(1)(a), guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression, and Article 21, protecting life and personal liberty.

Constitutional Questions Remain

In December 2003, a two-judge Bench referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution Bench after finding that it involved substantial questions of law. The five-judge Bench later noted an apparent conflict between earlier Supreme Court decisions concerning legislative privileges and fundamental rights and referred the questions to a seven-judge Bench.

The reference remained pending for more than two decades. In August 2026, the Supreme Court decided that hearings would begin on October 6.

A day before the scheduled hearing, Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran, appearing for the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly, informed a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice that the 2003 resolution had actually been withdrawn in 2004.

Crucial Development Had Escaped Notice

An affidavit informing the Court about the withdrawal had been filed, but the development was not taken into account when the reference was made.

On Tuesday, the seven-judge Bench noted that the Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on July 30, 2004, withdrawing its November 7, 2003, resolution against the journalists. The Court observed that this crucial subsequent development had escaped its notice.

“The writ petitions are disposed of as having become infructuous. However, the questions of law are kept open to be pursued in future in appropriate proceedings,” the Court said.

Free Speech Debate Is Not Over

The closure means the Supreme Court will not, in this case, settle the broader question of how far legislative privilege can extend when it comes into conflict with the fundamental rights of journalists and citizens.

That leaves an important constitutional debate unresolved. While there was little reason for the Court to decide an academic dispute after the underlying Assembly resolution had been withdrawn, the questions raised by the case have not disappeared. A future dispute could once again require the Court to determine where legislative privilege ends and constitutionally protected speech begins.

Earlier Rulings At The Heart Of Reference

The reference had arisen partly because of apparently conflicting Supreme Court rulings. In Pandit MSM Sharma v Shri Krishna Sinha, the Court had considered the relationship between freedom of speech under Article 19 and legislative privilege. Another ruling, In Re: Under Article 143, also dealt with the relationship between fundamental rights and legislative privileges.

The perceived conflict between the decisions prompted the Court to seek an authoritative ruling from a larger Bench.

Intervenors Sought Free Speech Safeguards

Ahead of the October 6 hearing, several journalists, organisations and public figures sought to intervene in the case. They included the Editors Guild of India, journalists Ajit Anjum, Seema Chishti, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Narendra Nath Mishra, The News Minute and its Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, former MP Subhashini Ali and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

The intervenors broadly sought safeguards against legislative privilege being invoked against journalists and citizens in a way that could curtail freedom of speech and expression.

During Monday’s proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal also described the question of misuse of legislative privilege as one of “great significance”, even though the original reference had become academic.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta agreed that the matter might have become academic after the withdrawal of the Assembly resolution. The Chief Justice indicated that the Court would not undertake a purely academic exercise when the original cause of action no longer survived.

A Two-Decade Case Ends Quickly

After Tuesday’s order was dictated, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi remarked in a lighter vein that the proceedings might have set two records.

“Your Lordships may establish two records today. One, the shortest seven-judge Bench hearing, and second, the quickest disposal,” Singhvi said.

The Chief Justice responded that another seven-judge Bench matter had also been disposed of and indicated that two more matters might similarly have become infructuous.

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The unusually swift ending stands in contrast to the more than two decades for which the reference remained pending. Yet the central constitutional issue that gave the case its significance remains alive: how India’s constitutional framework should balance the privileges of legislatures with the fundamental right to free speech.

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