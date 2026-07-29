Supreme Court Clears Late PM Manmohan Singh in Coal Block Case, Sets Aside 2015 Summons and Accepts CBI Clean Chit

Supreme Court quashed the 2015 summons against late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and accepted the CBI's closure reports in the coal block case | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 29, 2026: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a 2015 order of a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court that had summoned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a coal block allocation case.

The apex court accepted the CBI's closure reports that had given Singh a clean chit and held that there was no justification for the trial court to reject those reports and take cognisance against him.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan allowed Singh's appeal and closed the proceedings.

Although Singh died on Dec. 26, 2024, the Court decided to examine the legality of the trial court's order because it contained adverse observations against the former Prime Minister. The ruling came more than one-and-a-half years after his death.

Clearing A Shadow That Remained

The Court observed that while Singh's appeal could technically have become infructuous following his demise, it was necessary to examine whether the Special Judge was justified in summoning him despite the CBI's findings.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the late former Prime Minister, argued that the trial court's adverse remarks should not remain on record. He told the Bench that although the appeal may have become infructuous after Singh's death, the observations made against him warranted judicial intervention.

The Chief Justice indicated that the matter could be disposed of, following which Sibal stressed that the order taking cognisance and the accompanying remarks deserved to be set aside.

CBI Closure Reports Accepted

Senior Advocate R.S. Cheema, appearing for the CBI, informed the Court that issues relating to the vires of certain legal provisions continued to survive in connected matters. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that, at least insofar as Singh was concerned, the adverse remarks should be effaced.

Allowing the appeal, the Bench noted that the Special Judge had taken cognisance under the Prevention of Corruption Act against six persons, including Singh, despite the CBI filing two closure reports after investigation that exonerated him. The Court observed that the Special Judge had rejected those reports and proceeded to summon the former Prime Minister.

No Reason To Reject Findings

After examining both closure reports, the Supreme Court held that the Special Judge had failed to apply the settled legal principles governing acceptance of closure reports filed by investigating agencies.

The Bench said it was satisfied that there were no compelling reasons to reject the CBI's findings and take cognisance against Singh. It accordingly set aside the Special Judge's order, accepted the CBI's closure reports and closed the matter on merits.

The Court also remarked that, despite Singh's death, examining the legality of the trial court's decision was necessary because of the adverse observations recorded against him, Bar & Bench and Live Law reported.

Background Of The Case

The order was passed during the hearing of a batch of coal block allocation matters, where the Bench was also considering whether certain issues still required adjudication by the Supreme Court or could be left to the High Courts. During the hearing, Sibal remarked, "Mood of the nation was different then. It's different today."

Singh had challenged the summons issued by the Special CBI Court in 2015. On April 1, 2015, the Supreme Court stayed the summons after hearing submissions from Sibal, who argued that there was nothing illegal in the former Prime Minister's decision to allot coal blocks to Hindalco despite the Screening Committee's recommendation.

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He had maintained that the decision was administrative in nature and not prohibited by law. The Court was also informed at the time that the Special Court had issued summons despite two closure reports filed by the CBI, following which proceedings against Singh were stayed.

With Wednesday's judgment, the Supreme Court has now finally accepted the CBI's decision to clear the late former Prime Minister and brought the case against him to a close.

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