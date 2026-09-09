Supreme Court Asks Road Ministry To Examine Poor Implementation Of Seat Belt, Child Safety Rules

The Supreme Court has called for greater attention to the enforcement of basic vehicle safety measures | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 9, 2026: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union Road Ministry to examine concerns over the poor implementation of seat belt and child safety rules, observing that deaths and life-altering injuries caused by negligence in road safety measures were “highly deplorable”.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was hearing a petition filed by doctor and researcher Jothydev Kesavadev, represented by advocate Wills Mathews.

The petitioner said several simple safety measures, including the use of seat belts, child seats and rear seat belts mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, could prevent fatalities but remained largely ignored and weakly enforced.

Road Safety Rules And Enforcement

The Court said the issue fell within the enforcement powers of the Executive and not the judiciary. Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned how the Supreme Court could monitor the safety of every citizen and every driver across the country.

“How can the Supreme Court look into the case of every citizen, every driver in the country… For example, we have prescribed a life sentence, for the entire life till death, in murder cases. Has that prevented murder?” Chief Justice Kant asked. The Hindu reports.

The Bench said the responsibility of implementing road safety rules rested with law enforcement authorities. “This is the job of the law enforcement authorities. They have to implement and give effect to the rules,” Chief Justice Surya Kant said.

Safety Measures Take Back Seat

Mathews told the Court that fancy seat covers and other accessories were replacing essential safety equipment in vehicles. He said the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution was at stake due to the failure to ensure compliance with basic safety measures.

The petitioner also informed the Court that he had sent a representation to the government on February 16 highlighting the issue but had received no response.

“I am helpless,” Mathews submitted.

The Bench, in its order, directed the Ministry to receive and examine the records submitted by the petitioner.

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The case highlights a wider concern over road safety in India, where rules alone may not be enough unless their enforcement reaches everyday driving practices. While the Court has pointed to the role of the Executive, the challenge remains in ensuring that existing safety provisions translate into fewer deaths and injuries on roads.

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