Supreme Court Allows Friday Prayers Near Bhojshala Complex, Suggests Consensus On Permanent Arrangement

Supreme Court permitted Friday prayers near the Bhojshala complex while encouraging a mutually agreed permanent arrangement | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while asking the state government to ensure the arrangement is implemented every Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the Madhya Pradesh government to facilitate the prayers at the site.

At the same time, the court clarified that its order would not prevent the state government and the Muslim side from mutually identifying another suitable location for offering Friday prayers in the future.

Interim Relief Amid Continuing Dispute

The latest order comes after the apex court, on July 14, had directed that a separate open space adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex be provided for Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm until the matter is finally decided.

However, the Muslim side, represented by Haji Muneer Ahmad, later approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the Dhar administration had failed to comply with the directions. According to the petitioners, the alternative site identified by the administration was around 1.3 km away from the disputed complex.

The Muslim side argued that the place for prayers should be close enough for worshippers to have a view of the mosque while offering namaz, making the site suggested by the administration unsuitable.

Balancing Faith And Legal Process

The Supreme Court's latest direction reflects an effort to maintain religious practices while the legal dispute over the Bhojshala complex continues. By permitting prayers near the disputed site and leaving room for a mutually agreed alternative, the court has attempted to strike a balance without affecting the final outcome of the case.

The dispute stems from a May 15 judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

The High Court also quashed a decades-old Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site, PTI reports.

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In the same judgment, the High Court held that the Centre and the Archaeological Survey of India could decide the administration and management of the Bhojshala complex.

The matter remains pending before the Supreme Court, with Thursday's order serving as an interim arrangement until the larger dispute is resolved.

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