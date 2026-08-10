Supreme Court Allows Abhishek Banerjee To Travel Abroad For 3 Weeks For Eye Treatment

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee |

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, setting aside a Calcutta High Court order that had rejected his request.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana passed the order while hearing Banerjee's challenge to the High Court's refusal to relax restrictions on his foreign travel.

Travel Allowed With Conditions

While granting permission, the Supreme Court imposed several conditions on Banerjee. He will be required to travel only on his diplomatic passport and provide investigating agencies with details of his itinerary, place of stay, treating doctor, hospital, accommodation and flight information.

The investigating agencies can use the information for investigation purposes but have been directed to maintain confidentiality regarding the details.

HC Had Earlier Rejected Travel Plea

The restrictions on Banerjee's foreign travel stem from a criminal case concerning alleged provocative remarks made during campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier rejected his plea after Banerjee declined to appear before a medical board at Kolkata's state-run SSKM Hospital. The High Court had sought an assessment of whether the specialised treatment he required was available in India or necessitated travel abroad.

Banerjee subsequently approached the Supreme Court, arguing that he required continuity of medical care and should be allowed to choose where he received treatment.

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SC Emphasises Right To Travel, Choose Medical Care

During the hearing, the Supreme Court emphasised an individual's right to travel abroad and choose medical treatment, while noting that the pending criminal case was linked to an election speech.

The West Bengal government had opposed Banerjee's plea, expressing concerns that he might not return to India. The court, however, granted permission for the three-week trip subject to the specified conditions.

Banerjee has previously been granted court permission for foreign travel on multiple occasions for medical treatment and other purposes.