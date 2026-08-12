Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea On Disruption Of Essential Services During Protests | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea raising concerns over the disruption of essential services during protests across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was informed that protests can affect the movement of people, including the ingress and egress of those requiring access to essential services.

Petitioner Raises Concerns Over Identifying Protesters

According to Business Standard, the petitioner’s counsel told the bench that it can often become difficult to distinguish protesters from members of the general public during such situations. The plea highlighted concerns over access and movement when demonstrations are held in areas frequented by residents and commuters.

The bench acknowledged the concerns but also questioned how broad directions could be issued in matters involving protests and essential services.

Plea Tagged With Jantar Mantar PIL

The court tagged the matter with a separate pending PIL concerning the suitability of Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a protest venue.

The earlier petition, also reported by Business Standard, argues that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar can inconvenience local residents and interfere with the movement of essential goods and medical services. It has sought consideration of an alternative, larger venue such as Ramlila Maidan.

Court Balances Right To Protest With Public Interest

The latest proceedings come amid continuing scrutiny of protest venues and the logistical challenges posed by large demonstrations. The Supreme Court is examining the issue while balancing the constitutional right to peaceful protest with public order, access to essential services and the rights of residents.

The matter also comes against the backdrop of recent student protests and demonstrations in Delhi, including the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march over alleged examination irregularities.