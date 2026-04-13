 Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Feasibility Of Biometric & Facial Recognition For Voters; Seeks Centre And ECI Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Agrees To Examine Feasibility Of Biometric & Facial Recognition For Voters; Seeks Centre And ECI Response

Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Feasibility Of Biometric & Facial Recognition For Voters; Seeks Centre And ECI Response

The Supreme Court agreed to examine a plea seeking biometric voter verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition, at polling booths to curb duplicate voting. It issued notices to the Centre and Election Commission but said such measures cannot be implemented for ongoing Assembly polls. The court noted legal changes and significant costs would be involved.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | File pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking the implementation of fingerprint and facial recognition biometric identification at polling stations to curb duplicate and fraudulent voting.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre, the Election Commission of India, and several states, seeking their responses on the matter. However, the court made it clear that such a measure cannot be introduced for the ongoing state Assembly elections.

“Whether such a recourse deserves to be followed before the next parliamentary election and/or state assembly elections needs to be examined,” the bench observed, reported news agency PTI.

The court noted that rolling out biometric and facial authentication at polling booths would not be a simple administrative exercise, pointing out that it would require amendments to existing rules and entail a significant financial burden.

Read Also
Assam Police Move Supreme Court Against Transit Bail Granted To Pawan Khera Over Allegations Against...
article-image

The development comes amid ongoing debates over electoral reforms, with the court now set to consider whether technological interventions like biometric verification can be integrated into India’s electoral process ahead of future polls.

Follow us on