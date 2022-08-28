Supertech Towers demolition: 'People will be allowed to enter neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm, says Noida CEO

After the Supertech twin towers came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunda, Noida CEO said that no damage was caused to nearby housing societies and the people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm.

"Only some bit of debris has come towards the road and we will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," CEO Ritu Maheshwari told ANI.

Further she said that cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area.

While Noida CP said, "Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain post-demolition situation. We're going to site to assess the remnants and left-over explosives if at all they're left there."

How the demolition took place?

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Joe Brinkmann, CEO and managing director of Jet Demolitions, a South Africa-based firm along with Edifice Engineering and others, brought down the twin towers, which was one of the most difficult tasks since the building was strong and built in a seismic zone.

The structures are both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar by waterfall implosion technique. These were the tallest structures in India to be demolished.

The towers were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

The expressway was closed around 2.15 pm and will be resumed to people's service half an hour after the explosion.

Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the twin towers were fully evacuated, ahead of demolition with 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed in the area.

