Supertech case: After Supreme Court directs demolition of 40-storey twin towers, Yogi Adityanath orders action against Noida officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against those officials of the Noida Authority, who are accused in the construction of twin towers in Supertech Emerald Court.

The chief minister's action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of the 40-storey twin towers being constructed in Noida's Sector 93A.

The court also slammed the Noida Authority pointing out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech and violations of norms by the realty major in the construction of the twin towers.

The court had ordered prosecution of officials of Supertech and the Noida Authority under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Act for flouting the laws.

The bench comprising Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and Justice M.R. Shah said in the order, "The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law." The twin towers are to be demolished within three months.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:53 AM IST