Sunny Leone booked in cheating case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A cheating case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone following a complaint from an event management company that the actress had failed to attend a Valentine Day function in Kochi in 2019, after accepting a payment of Rs29 lakh.

Leone was questioned on Saturday and her statement recorded by the Kochi crime branch unit while she was at nearby Poovar resort.

"A case of cheating under IPC Section 420 has been registered against the actor based on a complaint and we are yet to verify facts," police sources told PTI. While the organisers have maintained the former Big Boss contestant had not turned up for the function, Leone stated she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Center in Angamally near Kochi.

Leone stated the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs12 lakh was still due to her.